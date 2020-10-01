Sushant's Sister Shweta Responds To 'SSR Met Rhea On June 13' Claim; Says 'game-changer'

Did Sushant Singh Rajput meet Rhea Chakraborty a day before his death? Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta claiming so on Republic TV became a talking point with SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacting. She termed it as a ‘game changer’ development, seeking to know what exactly had transpired on June 13th.

READ: MASSIVE: 'Rhea Met Sushant On The Night Of June 13th; He Dropped Her Home,' Says BJP Neta

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on alleged June 13 development

Reacting to Republic TV’s report abbout Vivekanand Gupta's statements about the alleged incident on Twitter, Shweta called it ‘true breaking news in all sense.’ She expressed her shock about there being a witness who could confirm that Sushant had met Rhea that day.

Shweta sought to know what exactly ‘conspired’ during that interaction between the couple that SSR was found dead the next morning.

This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning? #JusticeForSSR #SaluteRepublic #Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/9jz8yIzKvg — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

As per accounts from both Sushant and Rhea’s sides, the latter had left SSR’s house on June 8 and that they did not meet after that. Sushant’s family in the FIR claimed that Rhea had taken valuables like laptops and hard drives with her on her way out.

Amid this fact, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Vivekanand Gupta said, "On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister (the latter politician) knows there was a party and he knows who all were present."

"This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct," he said.

He continued, "On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it."

"Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't give any information to Mumbai Police," Gupta stated.

READ:Sushant Case & Drug Probe LIVE Updates: 'Rhea Met Sushant On Night Of June 13': BJP Neta

"The postmortem done by Cooper Hospital was done in a very dim light, which shows they were trying to hide something. That means it was done after a very long time. Feels like there is a conspiracy and it must have been done under some pressure," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the CBI is currently investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, having questioned numerous person, Rhea, her brother Showik, among others. However, they have not arrested anyone yet.

On the other hand, as Enforcement Directorate had been probing the embezzlement charges against Rhea. As the ED provided proof about Rhea’s alleged involvement with a drug cartel, the NCB has arrested her, and is probing a deeper Bollywood-drug cartel link, with Deepika Padukone, among others, being questioned.

READ:On Tape: Sushant's Cook Neeraj Tracked Down, Divulges He's In Delhi Before CBI 'round 2'

READ:In Sushant Case, Siddharth Pithani May Turn CBI Witness, File statement Under 164 In Delhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.