Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar allegedly attacked; posts pic of blood spilled over

Ganesh Hiwarkar, a choreographer and friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, was allegedly attacked on Saturday. As per a post on his social media handles, the incident took place after his Facebook account was hacked. The post alleged that all of Ganesh’s accounts could also be deactivated.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar attacked

The Twitter and Instagram handles of Ganesh Hiwarkar posted pictures of his vandalised dance studio, with blood spilled all over.

A person named Navin seemed to have tweeted on Ganesh’s behalf. He wrote that he had just reached his ‘sir’s studio. He wrote that the choreographer had called him about his Facebook account being 'hacked.' He urged his followers to ‘unfollow’ him if there was any ‘wrong’ post on Sushant at that time.

Navin added that last night there was an attack on ‘Ganesh sir’ and that there were chances of deactivation of all his accounts.

Navin hear just reach ganesh sir studio

last night sir call me about his facebook account was hacked if post wrong against sushant pls understant its not by him

n pls unfollow him n inform all to unfolow



last night attack on Ganesh sir n chances to deactivate all his account pic.twitter.com/uKZP8dshCl — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) February 7, 2021

Ganesh had been one of the prominent names to have been at the forefront of the ‘justice for SSR’ movement. Sushant’s family, some of his friends, as well as celebrities have alleged foul play in his death that took place on June 14, initially termed as a ‘suicide’ by the police. After demanding that Central Bureau of Investigation takes over the case, which the Supreme Court officially granted permission for, the ‘SSRians’ have been raising their voice on concrete evidence from the agency.

Ganesh has led rallies in various parts of the country, as a part of the movement, performing religious rituals, holding hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, meeting Anna Hazare and other well-known names and more. Among his recent initiatives included a concert on Sushant's birth anniversary and a visit to his residence.

He had alleged a threat to his life even before in November.

I'm safe, thanks for ur support people n @smitaparikh2 ji

just because of some social mediaनौटंकीthings

1.get a3death threat call from Dubai n

2.iam changing my place every 7hours

but we still fight for SSR@shwetasinghkirt @divinemitz @republic @Republic_Bharat @withoutthemind — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) November 27, 2020

