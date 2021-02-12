Sushant's friend Ganesh alleges threat, writes, 'they hit me with a rod' in letter to CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar has sought help from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), investigating the late actor’s death, claiming that his life was under threat. This was days after his handle had tweeted about an attack on him, with pictures of blood-soaked floor. He even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath among others, seeking protection.

Sushant’s friend Ganesh alleges threat to life

In a letter emailed to the CBI, Ganesh wrote, “On the night of 6 Feb 2021, four unknown men barged into my hous. Since the door was left open and they attacked me and broke the banners."

"Then they hit me with a rod, which injured my foot and started to bled a lot. Since I was under the incluence of alcohol I lost consciousness,” he added.

last night attack on Ganesh sir n chances to deactivate all his account pic.twitter.com/uKZP8dshCl — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) February 7, 2021

His profile on social media had shared pictures of the vandalism at his studio along with the caption, ‘last night attack on Ganesh sir.’

In the letter, Ganesh claimed that he had no knowledge of this post and believed that his accounts were 'hacked.' He then claimed that he asked his friend Bhuleshwar to come to his house, and the latter put medicine on his wound. Ganesh then asked him to leave, asking him to lock the door.

Ganesh then claimed that, however, people then barged in through the door again, along with the police and took him to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital ‘unnecessarily’ and gave him injections. He alleged that he asked the police to lodge the ocmplaint, but they refused and dropped him home.

"In the past received some threat calls of which I can provide numbers and evidence. I feel my life is under a threat from the time I started protesting and speaking demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput," he alleged in his letter.

Dear Sir, I have emailed you the letter regarding the threat to my life. Kindly look into the matter

Regards

@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @ips_nupurprasad pic.twitter.com/fAmFtvwNEz — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) February 11, 2021

Ganesh was among the popular names along with SSR's family, Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman in the ‘justice for SSR’ movement after the Chhichhore actor's mysterious death on June 14.

Right from performing religious rituals, holding hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to carrying out rallies in various parts of the country, Ganesh has been in the headlines.

