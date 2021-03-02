Sushant's sister Priyanka recalls sweet memory of 'Sonchiriya'; brother-in-law shares text

One of the reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput was considered among the acclaimed stars of the last decade was because he blended ‘content-driven’ ventures with out-and-out commercial movies. One example of the former category was him taking up a film like Sonchiriya. Apart from his fans who praised his work in the movie, the late actor also left an impact on his family members, who remembered the movie as it completed two years.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Sushant's Fans Sending Hateful Comments: 'Stop Blaming Me'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family remembers Sonchiriya

Sushant Singh Rajput had played the role of a dacoit in the movie, directed by Udta Punjab fame Abhishek Chaubey. His sister Priyanka marked two years of Sonchiriya by sharing a still of Sushant with his co-actors, and members of the dacoit group. She recalled how she had gone ‘crazy with joy’ when he had first shared the still with him.

Priyanka shared that she loved her brother for his ‘unbelievable magic’ as an artist and reiterated a statement she told him often, ‘I am your biggest fan.’

READ: Ankita Lokhande Slams Sushant Singh Rajput's 'abusive Fans': 'Think Before You Abuse'

She also used a hashtag marking his character, Lakhna, #2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna, that was one of the top trends, thanks to his fans.

Remember how I went crazy with joy when you first shared this @itsSSR ... I love you for your unbelievable magic as an artist and you know, as I told you always, I am your biggest fan❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #SushantSinghRajput #2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna pic.twitter.com/BWlXPQxbvl — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) March 1, 2021

His brother-in-law shared Vishal Kirti shared the text that he had sent Sushant when the movie had released.

Highlighting the ‘human nature to change’, and the message that the movie sent out amid the ‘violence and gore’ and the battles faced by the tribal community, Kirti praised Sushant’s ‘fabulous’ performance while also crediting Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey. He called the movie as a 'piece of art.'

aspects of the same genus- the homo. Lakhan, Sushant's character goes a long way to save a child's life, probably to absolve himself of his sins but in part because of the goodness of human nature. In essence, Sushant does a fabulous job portraying Lakhan. Ranvir Shorey and — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) March 1, 2021

Bhumi add a lot of layers to their characters as well. This is an interesting movie which will be remembered as a great piece of art.#2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna #2YearsOfSonChiriya — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) March 1, 2021

Bhumi had also marked the two-year-milestone by posting pictures with Sushant and called it a film that ‘changed’ her.

A few days ago, Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che, which became the turning point in his career, also completed eight years. The occasion was marked with posts from the director Abhishek Kapoor and lead actor Rajkummar Rao.

READ: Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit Prep For 'Kai Po Che' In Rare Raw Footage By Mukesh Chhabra

READ: Rajkummar Rao Misses Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On 8 Years Of 'Kai Po Che'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.