Sushant’s Sister Shweta On NCB Raids At Rhea And Miranda’s Homes, Says 'Thank You God'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted with delight and hope after Narcotics Control Bureau raided the residence of Rhea Chakraborty on Friday. Shweta called NCB’s action as a ‘great start’ and hailed them as ‘great going.’ As she led various prayer movements for ‘justice’ for Sushant in the last few days, she also conveyed her gratitude to the Almighty amid the NCB probe.

Sushant’s sister praises NCB raid at Rhea’s home

Good going NCB... Thank You God. 🙏 #GreatStartNCB — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 4, 2020

An NCB team raided the residence of Rhea Chakraborty early on Friday amid the investigation into hers and her brother Showik's alleged links to the narcotics mafia. The officials searched the residence for evidence linking them to use and supply of narcotics.

NCB Deputy Director KP Malhotra was also present during the investigation, in which the officials searched Rhea’s laptop, mobile and her car. The officials also searched the premises of the housing society.

Another team of four members visited Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda’s residence as well before officials took him along with them. The operations were conducted as per the provisions of the NDPS Act in the case registered at Mumbai Zonal Unit.

The NCB has already arrested alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar, apart from seizing illegal consignments in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The agency is also questioning another person linked to the case, though the identity has not been revealed yet.

Rhea’s brother Showik is likely to be questioned face-to-face with the arrested drug peddlers. As per sources, Showik helped Basit build contacts for drug supply and allegedly sold potent buds at three times the price, at parties and at a football club in Bandra.

