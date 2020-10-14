Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares breathtaking video, netizens hails 'immortal' SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of many talents. Apart from his brilliant academics before venturing into the world of showbiz, his acting, dancing and fitness and inclination towards science, literature and philosophy were termed as reasons that fans cited why he stood out from the ‘stars.’ Another reason for his success had been his hard work and dedication, as was evident in a breath-taking video shared by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently.

Sushant’s breathtaking video

Sushant’s sister took to Instagram to post a video that seemed to be from a fitness-related venture. Sushant can be seen performing various tasks like running, cycling, kicking and other strenuous training methods. Apart from his commitment towards the tasks, the PK star’s words of wisdom also created an impact as he spoke about the excitement of the ‘now’, not past or present, ‘putting everything you have into everything you do’, ‘punishing mediocre successes and going on to excellent failures’ too were inspirational.

Shweta called her brother a ‘true inspiration’ and ‘immortal.’

Watch the video here.

Netizens also agreed and used terms like ‘King of People’s Hearts’, ‘pure soul’ and more as they shared how badly they were missing them.

Meanwhile, SSR fans have been participating in numerous initiatives in honour of SSR since death, right from the ‘CBI 4 SSR’ campaign, that eventually succeeded, and other solidarity measures like ‘Candle 4 SSR’ and social initiatives like ‘Plant 4 SSR’, many of which were a part of Sushant’s ‘Dream 50’ list.

Many also got emotional as Sushant’s death completed four months on Tuesday. Many wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his help in delivering justice for SSR, as they questioned the pace of the CBI probe and lack of updates, and no ‘murder’ charge added yet.

It's been 4 months of losing this precious pearl @SushantSinghRajput .

You will be missed 14th of every month till the world exist .

We will remember you every day .

@SushantSinghRajput â¤â¤â¤â¤#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/mQeWRIWIa7 — Soma Ghosal (@SomaGhosal14) October 14, 2020

@narendramodi sir, 4 months have gone since Late Sushant Singh Rajput was brutally killed. We are still now waiting for CBI to file sec 302. When will they file it?? How many more days they will test our patience??? @PMOIndia #MainBhiSushant — #MainBhiSushant ðŸ¦ðŸ¦ (@Revl4SSR) October 14, 2020

