Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Get Emotional On 4 Months Of His Death, Pen Messages To PM Modi

The date ‘14th’ is drawing intense emotions for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput. ‘SSRians’ once again got emotional as the unfortunate event completed four months on Wednesday. Right from remembering the Chhichhore star with their fond memories and sharing his pictures and videos, the netizens also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting help in their battle for justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans remember star

Calling Sushant a ‘precious pearl’, one netizen wrote that he was being missed more on the 14th of every month, as they remembered him every day. Some expressed surprise that he had not received justice even after four months. A few of them wrote to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to ‘do something’ as the ‘culprits’ had not been arrested, nor has the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is probing the case, added Section 302 or murder charge in the case.

One netizen urged all to cancel all the noise surrounding Sushant’s death, and only ‘imbibe the purity of his heart and soul.’

It's been 4 months of losing this precious pearl @SushantSinghRajput .

You will be missed 14th of every month till the world exist .

We will remember you every day .

@SushantSinghRajput ❤❤❤❤#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

Tomorrow 4 month's will be completed of, sush's death..💔😭

Still now, no justice to sush🥺 my heart💔 We want justice for our

Tomorrow 4 month's will be completed of, sush's death..💔😭

Still now, no justice to sush🥺 my heart💔 We want justice for our

beloved ❤ *Sushant Sing Rajput*

4 months have gone since Late Sushant Singh Rajput was brutally killed. We are still now waiting for CBI to file sec 302. When will they file it?? How many more days they will test our patience???

today is mann ki baat day ! Respected @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji

today is mann ki baat day !

It has been 4 month of sushant singh rajput brutal murder ! please do some thing 🙏

Me PM modi ji se request karna chahati Hu ki plz sushant singh rajput ko justice dilwaye. Hume apse bhot umid hai sir. Humari bat suniye sir. Phale bhot sushant ko Lekar fake bate ho chuki hai ab or nai bhot time ho gaya Hai 4 month ho gye but koi progress nai kaha Hai culprit

Sushant’s fans are also observing the day as the #MannKiBaat4SSR day as they plan to flood all platforms for suggestions to the PM for his Mann Ki Baat address, scheduled for October 25. This is apart from ‘SSrians’ planning numerous initiatives on a regular basis, be it ‘Plants 4 SSR’, ‘Feed Food 4 SSR’, some of which were a part of his ‘Dream 50 list.’

Sushant’s death

Sushant was found dead at his Mount Blanc apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. After over two months of investigation by Mumbai Police, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the case, as Bihar Police, with whom Sushant’s family registered the case, alleged non-co-operation by Mumbai Police.

SSR’s family alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others siphoned off his money, distanced him from his family, among other allegations. After initially claiming that Rhea had ‘abetted the suicide’, they stated that they believed in the murder angle, as Rhea got grilled by the Enforcement Directorate, who later got evidence of her alleged involvement with a drug cartel. As the Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in, Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff members were arrested. While Rhea received bail, Showik is still languishing in jail.

