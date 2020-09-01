Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Actor's Talent 'less Than 1% Of Population' Can Ace

Netizens and numerous stars like Kangana Ranaut had expressed how Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘different’ by the standards of the film industry. Apart from being a National level Olympiad winner in Physics and an Engineering student, his interest in astronomy, philosophy, technology and literature had been a highlight in the tributes for the late actor. Now his sister has revealed another skill of his, to be able to mirror-write.

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea's Parents At CBI; 4 'big Names' Under Drug Lens

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares SSR’s rare talent

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti highlighted the ‘rare genius’ of him, posting a video of him mirror writing. The Chhichhore star is seen writing ‘Nothing is impossible’ with both his hands, also known as ambidexterity, in the way it would appear in a mirror image. She expresseed pride on her brother, and claimed that less that ‘1 per cent of the people in the world’ were capable of doing this. Shweta also wrote using the hashtag ‘My Brother the Best’, apart from the numerous movements that had been held for Sushant, like ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ and ‘Global Prayers for SSR.’

READ: Pithani Tells CBI 'Sushant Became Tense After Disha's Death; Told Me To Sleep In His Room'

Shweta has been sharing throwback moments involving Sushant. Right from the duo grooving together at a family function to his social endeavours with fans, she has been highlighting the best talents of her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Meanwhile, the CBI is investigating the case in full swing. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for four days in a row, and has been summoned for the fifth time, along with brother Showik. Rhea’s parents are being questioned by the officials on Tuesday, apart from Sushant’s associates like Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, among others also being questioned multiple times.

READ: Siddharth Pithani Tells CBI 'Rhea Shopped A Lot On Sushant's Card; Sold Household Items'

READ: 'Dope Test Bollywood Stars Like Sports Stars': MP Min writes To Centre Amid Sushant Prob

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.