Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has message for Arnab Goswami over his illegal arrest

Be it netizens trending hashtags on Twitter or people across the nation and even abroad taking to the streets in protest, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has received whole-hearted support over his illegal arrest. Even celebrities have expressed their views in strong ways, right from Army veterans like Major Gen GD Bakshi writing to the President, or Kangana Ranaut hitting out at the Maharashtra government. A highlight of the support has come from people associated to Sushant Singh Rajput, like members of his family.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister backs Arnab Goswami

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been expressing her support to Arnab Goswami in multiple posts. In the latest, she used a quote to share her hope that he will bounce back after this setback. She shared a quote by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar that says one should not underestimate one’s strength and that one was capable of performing miracles and turning things around '180 degrees.'

Shweta also used the hashtag 'We Stand with Arnab' to reiterate her support.

“Don’t underestimate your strength, you can make miracles happen. You can turn things around 180 degrees.” #WeStandWithArnab — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 10, 2020

Shweta had shared another post on Monday when a youngster broke down while talking about the plight of Arnab Goswami and stated that she won’t celebrate Diwali without the release of Arnab Goswami.

No Arnab, No Diwali!!! #WeWantArnabBack — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 9, 2020

Before the Bombay High Court was to pronounce its verdict on Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea on Monday, she had written ‘Our Arnab was very strong’, as he urged the followers to send prayers and strength to him.

Our Arnab is already very strong.... and to send him more strength let’s all pray for his safety and well-being and send him a lot of positivity. Hope he emerges out to be even stronger and invincible. #ArnabGoswamy our true hero.❤️#WorldWithArnab pic.twitter.com/mx3LXaXosE — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 8, 2020

Her husband Vishal Kirti had also hoped for a favourable verdict, that did not go as per expectations eventually. However, he empathised about the stress Arnab Goswami's family might be going through. Be it SSR's family friend like Smita Parikh and Nilotpal Mrinal or other ‘SSRians’, the effort taken by Arnab for the SSR case was acknowledged as they urged everyone to back him when he needed the most.

Arnab in jail for 6 days

After being arrested and assaulted during arrest on Wednesday, Arnab Goswami spent his sixth night in jail on Monday after the HC denied interim bail to him. The court has given permission to approach the Sessions Court that has four days to make the decision on bail. Arnab Goswami revealed that he was assaulted in custody and that his life was under threat as the police took him to Taloja Jail.

