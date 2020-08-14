Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has message for 'warriors' ahead of Aug 15 initiative

It’s not just Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, friends, and family, but even netizens have been vociferous in the movement seeking justice for the late actor. Numerous hashtags have been set up since the Chhichhore star’s demise, but some of them have caught on in a big way in recent days, as the case reached the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate, and Central Bureau of Investigation. After Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR made headlines and became a top trend on Twitter, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti is leading the ‘Global Prayers for SSR’ movement, that will be held on August 15, also being marked as Independence Day.

Sushant’s sister leads #GlobalPrayers4SSR movement

Shweta took to Instagram to post a snap of her folded hands, and urged all seeking ‘justice’ and calling them 'Warriors for SSR' for Sushant to also follow suit. She urged her followers to pray for the truth to ‘shine forth’ and for ‘God to guide us.’ She also used numerous other hashtags that have gone viral in the past few days, like #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR.

Ankita Lokhande too joined the movement by posting a snap of her folded hands with the same message.

Earlier in the day, Shweta and Ankita had given more details on the ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’ movement, which included ‘collective minute of silence and prayer’ at 10 AM IST on August 15 and that it will be a ‘global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation’ for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Previously, both Shweta and Ankita, along with Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, had lent their support to Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR campaign. Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, among others too backed the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday received the submissions of Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, in the transfer plea of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, and also from Sushant’s family, the Bihar government and the other parties. The Enforcement Directorate too is examining the statements recorded by Rhea and the others in the money laundering case, linked to the FIR registered by Patna Police.

