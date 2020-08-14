Sushant's Sister Urges All To Join Global 24-hr Prayer Observation; Hopes 'truth Prevails'

Two months after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to people to observe global prayers for justice in his case. Taking to Twitter on August 14, exactly two months after Sushant allegedly committed suicide, Kirti asked people to join a global 24-hours spiritual and prayer observation so that truth prevails. Demand for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has grown after serious lapses have been found in Mumbai Police's investigation.

I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR 🙏❤️🙏 #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/glXWJLf3zl — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 14, 2020

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Maharashtra govt files reply to SC

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government in its previous reply to the SC, has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Sushant's family's reply to SC

In their response to the top court, Sushant's family highlighted the jurisdiction of Bihar Police in the matter and pointed out that Mumbai Police have not been investigating the case seriously while also attempting to delay the case. Furthermore, the respondent - Sushant's father has also highlighted that Rhea Chakraborty had herself asked for a CBI inquiry and had reiterated that she had no objection if the transfer of the investigation was done by the Supreme Court.

