Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Urges Everyone To Pray To Lord Shiva For Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left the whole nation and entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. The police is currently investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The late actor's family has now stepped out to seek justice. Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing updates about unity and truth on her social media.She recently took to her Instagram and urged everyone to pray to Lord Shiva to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Here is what Shweta Singh Kirti had to say about it.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Assure His Sister Of Justice As She Writes 'Satyameva Jayate'

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges everyone to pray to Lord Shiva

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram account and shared a collage of Sushant Singh Rajput and Lord Shiva. In the picture, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen on the left and right side of the picture with Lord Shiva’s idol in the middle.

In the caption of the post, Shweta Singh Kirti urged everyone to pray to Lord Shiva in their fight for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In the caption, Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a YouTube video link which sees Sushant Singh Rajput chanting Lord Shiva’s Mantra devotedly.

Shweta Singh Kirti captioned the post as, “I want everyone to pray to Lord Shiva, Let him guide us towards the truth and give us strength to keep fighting. #letspraytogether #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeforSushantSingRajput https://youtu.be/aKyo4Cm4wUM” Here is a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram post.

Also Read | 'Chhichhore' Shooting Location: Where Was The Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Shot?

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED Registers PMLA Case, To Send Summons From Next Week

Shweta Singh Kirti supports Ankita Lokhande's views

Shweta Singh Kirti had recently supported Ankita Lokhande’s recent interview with Republic Media’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. She took to her social media and shared the link of the interview along with a picture of the national emblem. She captioned the post with the hashtags: #satyamevjayate #indiaforsushant. Satyamev Jayate stands for ‘truth always triumphs’. Here is a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s post.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Explains Her Absence From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral; Speaks To Arnab

Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Shweta Singh Kirti supported Ankita Lokhande’s stand that Sushant Singh Rajput was not depressed. During her recent interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita Lokhhande spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that it took her time to accept the ‘depression’ narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ankita Lokhhande said, “He was not a man who could take such a step. Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.