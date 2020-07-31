'Chhichhore' Shooting Location: Where Was The Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Shot?

Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, which marked the actor's last film that released in theatres, came out in September 2019. Along with Rajput, the film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Bhasin, and Varun Sharma. The film's shooting locations had received massive attention at the time of its release. Check out where the Chhichhore shooting locations are.

Chhichhore shooting location: Where was the film shot?

The plot of the film revolves around Anirudh, who is forced to revisit his past with his college friends, after a tragic incident in his life. He makes an attempt to make his son realise that failing is not a bad thing as long as one learns to get back up. A major plot of the film revolves around Anni and his friends revisiting their college lives.

A major part of the movie has been shot in Mumbai. Most of the college parts were shot in Mumbai's Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The scene where Sushant Singh Rajput makes his entry into his engineering college was shot in Mumbai's Vivekanand Education Society. Director Nitesh Tiwari drew on his own college experiences for the film and decided to shoot at IIT where he studied for four years.

In an interview with a news publication, Tiwari said that he considers himself fortunate because he got to shoot where the film's idea originated. He added that he mostly shot all over Mumbai. As reported by another publication before the film's release, a source from the Chhichhore team revealed that they were mostly shooting in and around Mumbai for the film. They added that it was quite a challenge for them to make the real location look like a location from the 90s.

The source further revealed that the locations they looked for were across Thane-Vashi-Mumbai areas to find the perfect one. The insider added that the thought behind going through so many locations was to achieve what Tiwari had thought of during the prep of Chhichhore.

