Vidya Balan On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: "Let Him Just Rest In Peace"

Vidya Balan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, Shakuntala Devi which will soon be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020. In a recent video interaction with a portal, the actor got candid about the film and the various other factors prevailing in the film industry currently. Vidya also spoke about the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput wherein she stressed upon the fact that everyone should 'let him rest in peace now'.

Vidya Balan on facing rejections and failures

The Dirty Picture actor was quipped about how she too, just like Sushant, had faced several hardships during the initial days of her career and had her many films got shelved.

For the unversed, the late Chhichhore actor allegedly had seen many of his ambitious films shelved. Vidya who had also met a similar fate initially and was also rejected 78 times for her debut film Parineeta was quipped on the advice that she would like to give to the young actors who have a difficult time handling failures. To this, she said that nothing is the end of the world and that if one if having such a dejected feeling, they should reach out to seek help from their loved ones as there is no shame in that.

Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Stressing upon the fact of mental health, she revealed that there should be no shame in feeling that one cannot get through a difficult phase in their life all by themselves. Talking about Sushant's death, she said that there are so many conversations about this now which is ranging from outsiders, insiders, and nepotism.

However, she added that no one knows what prompted the late actor to take such a drastic step and that no one will ever know now. The Paa actor said that one should let him rest in peace now and that this is the least that people can give the Kedarnath actor.

Vidya also revealed that she feels speculating further on the actor's demise is extremely disrespectful and that people should come to several 'judgements' regarding the vulnerable phase of his life during his last days. On a concluding note, she said that people should just show some respect for the late actor.

