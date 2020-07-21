Rajeev Masand Summoned By Mumbai Police In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Investigation

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. The development came days after Kangana Ranaut on her Nation Wants to Know interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation.

Kangana in her interview with Republic TV had said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Calling the investigation by Mumbai Police a 'sham', Kangana had said, "Sushant's family shouldn't be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren't even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned."

Masand had been at the receiving end of criticism from netizens after several of his blind items allegedly targeting Sushant, calling him a ‘skirt-chaser', apart from a story about #Metoo allegations, went viral after his death.

Another person, who Kangana named in the interview as a person who should be summoned, Aditya Chopra recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among over 35 names questioned in the death, that took on June 14 in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police has ruled out foul in the death and stated the death cause as ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

