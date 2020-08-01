Maha CM Uddhav Breaks Silence On Criticism Against Mumbai Police In Sushant's Death Probe

Responding to the case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday spoke for the first time and stated that Mumbai Police is not 'ineffective.' Exuding confidence on the probe done by Mumbai Police into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that if people have evidence then they can bring it to the Police, instead of seeking transfer of the case to other agencies.

Uddhav Thackeray's response comes at the backdrop of criticism by the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and after ED registered money laundering case in the matter. In a taunt to Fadnavis, Uddhav expressed his surprise stating that some politician questions credibility of the Mumbai police in handling the case despite being a chief minister for five years.

'Mumbai police is not inefficient': CM Uddhav

The opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of Namaste Trump into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with the last five years. It is the same police that has given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona. I would like to condemn those who are raising questions about the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai police is not inefficient. If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between the two states of Maharashtra and Bihar. Anyone who is bringing politics in the case is really the most deplorable thing to do.

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, and his autopsy report ruled out any foul play. However, since the actor's death demand for a CBI investigation has grown.

Fadnavis questions Maharashtra govt

As the Maharashtra Government refused to hand over the investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Central Agencies, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the 'reluctance of state government', and opined that the Enforcement Directorate can register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

Moreover, BJP Chief Whip in Maharashtra Ashish Shelar on Thursday raised suspicion on the nature of the investigation by Mumbai Police. Shelar took to Twitter and raised several questions concluding that innocent people are being questioned while the actual suspects are being kept out of the investigation.

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI': Maha Home Minister

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the state government is in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case.

Bihar govt's investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Soon after a team of 4 members of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai and has so far recorded statements of people close to Sushant. They are also investigating the financial transaction of Sushant and his social media messages. Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has filed a caveat plea before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Moreover, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea moves SC

Rhea Chakraborty had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. In her first response after the FIR, Rhea on Friday released a video statement. In the video, she's seen saying, "I have immense faith in God and in the judiciary. I believe I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence

Ankita Lokhande had broken her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on the completion of one month of his death, by lighting a lamp for him. However, the actress, despite her social media posts, continued her silence on her thoughts related to the death, something she spoke about for the first time on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know. Right from stating that he could not be depressed, to asserting that people should remember him as a hero, the Pavitra Rishta star made several strong statements.

