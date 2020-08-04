Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters Nitu & Meetu Pen Heartwrenching Note On Raksha Bhandhan

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan 2020 on August 3, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes. Three of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti, Nitu Singh, and Meetu Singh, shared their pictures and in the caption, poured love on him. Sushant's eldest sister, Nitu Singh, addressed him as Gulshan and wrote a brief note for him. On the other side, Meetu Singh expressed that she is still in a state of shock.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters write notes for him on Raksha Bandhan

Shweta Kirti Singh shared the posts of her sister for Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about eldest sister Nitu Singh, Sushant used to call her Rani Di. In the caption, she extended her gratitude and mourned over the death of her brother. In the photo, Sushant is seen striking pose with an all smiling face and Nitu is seen sitting on his lap while giving him a warm hug.

Elaborating further about their bond with the eldest sister, Shweta also wrote, "My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Rakshabandhan my Rani Di...Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us." Scroll down to take a look.

Shweta Singh Kirti also shared the post of Meetu Singh, in which Meetu and Sushant were seen exchanging a hug. Meetu Singh's Instagram caption read, "Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan, I still can’t say goodbye. / I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. / I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride!(sic.)"

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The 34-year old actor passed away at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and is reportedly unhappy with the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. Several celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand etc - are some of 40 people questioned by the Mumbai police in the case till date.

