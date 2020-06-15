'Let’s Learn To Be More Kind': Anushka Shetty Pens A Note After Sushant's Demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, aged 34, in Bandra. The actor was reportedly battling depression for a while. The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has also led to celebrities speaking up about the need for mental health awareness, especially during such testing times. The latest one to talk about the same is South Indian actor Anushka Shetty.

Anushka Shetty pens note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

South Indian actor Anushka Shetty took to social media earlier today to pen a heartfelt note talking about the importance of being kind in the light of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In the lengthy note, Anushka Shetty spoke about how not every human being is perfect. She also added that every human has their way of coping up with the situation at hand.

Anushka Shetty also added how “we are not born with a road map, to get through life”. She also added that in each of the little ways one should try and be there for another. The actor also spoke that every person has a different way of breaking down as some cry, some distract themselves, etc. She added that people must learn how to empathise and be kind to one another.

The note by Anushka Shetty further read, “Let’s Learn to be a Lil more compassionate. Let’s learn to love a Lil more. Let’s learn to listen more. Let’s Learn to communicate. Let’s learn to be weak. Let’s learn to be strong. Let’s all learn to be all that we feel inside”. She also reassured that while one may not able to cause a huge difference, we can change little by little. She also urged her fans to stay safe and always reach out to loved ones. She ended the note by adding that “We are all human. Smile always”.

Take a look at Anushka Shetty’s post here:

Here's the official statement was given by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team:

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief''.

