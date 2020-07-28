Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer 'Sonchiriya' To Re-release In Theatres?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance in Sonchiriya is said to be one of his finest performances. However, the movie failed at the box office. Now after the untimely death of the actor, the makers are reportedly planning to re-release the film in theatres, as a tribute to Sushant. Read to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya to re-release?

According to reports, there are plans on Sonchiriya having a second run in cinemas. The movie initially released on March 1, 2019. It could not grab many theatres as the film was out in only 720 screens across India and 220 screens in the overseas market, making it only 940 screens globally. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly unhappy with its release in less number of screens. Now the makers are developing a plan to re-run Sonchiriya in theatres after they reopen.

Sonchiriya's cast includes Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhan “Lakhna” Singh along with Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Lankesh Bhardwaj and others. It is an action film co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The movie was set in the Chambal valley and follows the story of a group of dreaded, conflicting bandits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands.

Sonchiriya was produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The film garnered appreciations from the audiences, however, it tanked at the box office. It clashed at the box office with romantic comedy Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead. Luka Chuppi did well at the ticket windows and emerged as a hit.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, after the release of Sonchiriya, when the movie was called Sushant Singh Rajput’s best film and performance, he agreed with it. The late actor said that he had worked “really hard” on most of his roles, but he worked “especially hard” on Sonchiriya. He stated that he would like the movie to be appreciated for all the hard work that director Abhishek Chaubey had put in and all the actors and technicians too who slogged in the Chambal heat.

Sushant Singh Rajput said that he felt nice when the reviews appreciate one’s efforts. The Kai Po Che star mentioned that he had never sought fame or fortune. He stated that he has never been “enamoured” of the ₹100 crore club. Sushant added that he worked entirely for his “job satisfaction”, otherwise he could have made money in any other profession. The late actor added that he was there to “make a difference”, firstly to himself.

