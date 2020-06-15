Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At The Late Actor's Stellar Career From TV To Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, has shocked the film fraternity. Celebrities and fans took to social media and paid tribute by sharing throwback photos, memorable moments, and heartfelt messages for the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput marked his acting career with the television industry and ventured into Bollywood.

He carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry after hard work and struggle. The actor’s journey from television shows to films is quite inspiring. So, we have mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s timeline from being a young college student to a Bollywood star.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput was a bright student and National Olympiad Winner in physics. According to reports, he enrolled at Delhi College of Engineering to complete his further studies. He also received a scholarship from Stanford University. However, he was included in theatre and dance. So, the actor dropped out of engineering and devoted all his time to dancing and acting.

Moreover, Sushant Singh Rajput started acting in daily soaps and gradually became a household name in the industry. After this, he appeared and showcased his dancing skills in various reality shows.

Sushant Singh Rajput's movies

Sushant Singh Rajput marked his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. He played the role of Ishaan Bhatt in the movie and his performance was appreciated by the critics and the audience alike. After this, He was seen in Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Rajput also appeared in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer PK, which was a huge commercial success.





According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput dated his co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years. However, they broke up in 2016 and the actor was rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty. They were seen together on various occasions. On being asked about the same, they denied the rumours and confirmed that they were friends.

Rajput won the hearts with his role in Neeraj Pandey’s biographical sports flick M S Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. It was a major critical and commercial success. Moreover, the movie became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Later on, Sushant Singh Rajput appeared in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta alongside Kriti Sanon. He also co-starred with debutante Sara Ali Khan in 2018’s Kedarnath, which was based on the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand. In 2019, Rajput appeared in two critically acclaimed movies including Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore featuring Shraddha Kapoor.

