RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Social Media Bio & Cover Pic Of The Late Actor Explained

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to his fans and the film fraternity. While the actor did not leave any note behind to state why he took such a drastic step, his fans have been trying to look at his social media for cryptic messages. Fans have been talking about the late actor’s social media bio and cover images.

The late actor’s Instagram and the Twitter bio reads 'Photon in a double slit'. And his Twitter handle has the cover image of one of the most famous paintings by Van Gogh, 'Starry Night'. Let’s try to understand the two.

Photon in a double-slit meaning

The phrase could be a reference to the famous double-slit experiment that was first performed by Thomas Young. It is considered to be one of the most logic-defying observations in modern-day physics. The experiment demonstrated how a photon behaves when it passes through a double slit and that it forms an interference pattern.

Photon is the basic unit of light and displays the characteristics of both waves and particles. However, this is only a scientific explanation of the phrase written in Sushant’s Twitter and Instagram bio. For argument’s sake, reports suggest that maybe the late actor was hinting at the double lives we all live. Or maybe he was hinting at the grief that was gnawing at his heart even though he would be all smiles. Another argument that has been reported is that maybe it was just a reflection of the actor’s interest in physics, dark matter, and the universe.

Vincent Van Gogh’s painting meaning

Sushant Singh Rajput was a fan of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. The ‘Starry Night’ shows a tree, which is a cypress tree, and refers to life after death in the Mediterranean countries. Reportedly, Vincent Van Gogh had also taken his life and had painted the ‘Starry Night’ when he was in an asylum and was going through pain and depression.

It is known that Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely interested in astrophysics, space, physics. For argument’s sake, reports suggest that maybe the background photo was a clue that the actor was trying to beget something unusual from life. Maybe he wanted the world to have a certain purview or perception on the afterlife.

Image credits: Sushant Singh Rajput social media

