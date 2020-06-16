Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Actor Aditi Bhatia Calls Out ‘hypocrisy’ Of The Society

TV actor Aditi Bhatia is inevitably in despair by Sushant Singh Rajput's death like many of his fans. The actor recently shared a heartfelt video wherein she expressed her anguish and called out to the 'fake world' who are now calling themselves the friend of the late actor. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to social media wherein she shared a video of an old interview of Sushant wherein he can be seen confessing that he has only two friends in the industry.

Aditi Bhatia called out people who are claiming to be Sushant Singh Rajput's friend

Sushant Singh Rajput can be heard further saying how he likes to be around people, but somehow they do not find his conversations interesting and do not pick up his calls. Aditi Bhatia then went on to say how now people are suddenly coming forward and sharing heartfelt posts for the late actor. She lashed out at these 'fake' people saying that they just need the validation of being a good person on social media.

Aditi Bhatia revealed the hypocrisy of the society who are now talking about mental health

The actor further revealed that now people are suddenly talking about the importance of mental health and sharing helpline numbers as these terms seem extremely fancy. In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor urged everyone to be a good human being first, rather than stressing on being the ideal social media user. She called out the hypocrisy of those people who were not there for the late Kedarnath actor when he really needed them and are now claiming to have been close to him. Take a look at Aditi Bhatia's post here.

The last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput were held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai. His family and some of his close friends went on to pay their respects to the actor. In attendance were Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Krystle D’Souza, Kriti Sanon, and many more. Sushant was last seen in the film Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor, where he went on to receive heaps of praise for his acting. The actor’s next film was titled Dil Bechara, which was set to hit the silver screens on May 2020 release, however, it was delayed due to the current situation.

