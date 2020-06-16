Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Visiting His Grandfather's Village In Bihar Goes Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise seems to have sent shockwaves across the nation, as fans have now flooded social media platforms with the late actor’s unseen interviews and videos. One such video took the internet by storm, which features Sushant Singh Rajput visiting his ancestral village in Khagaria district of Bihar two years ago. Take a look at the video:

As seen in the video shared, Sushant can be seen walking with his relatives, while the villagers seem excited to welcome the superstar, as the crowd the premises of his house. As per a reported published by a leading news daily, Sushant’s maternal grandmother had prayed upon his birth that he would get his 'mundan' (tonsure) ceremony performed at a famous temple located in the village. As per reports, Sushant roamed about the agricultural fields and climbed atop trees in a mango orchard to relive his childhood and also mingled with some youngsters who were playing cricket.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted yesterday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

Take a look at the statement passed by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR.

