Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rana Daggubati Shares Amar Chitra Katha's Sketch As Tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor died due to suicide and had been battling depression for quite some time now. One of the many people to pay tribute to the late actor through social media has been actor Rana Daggubati. He shared an illustration which was posted on the official handle of Amar Chitra Katha.

Rana Daggubati’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has opened up the much-needed conversation about mental health and the effect that it has on people. A number of Bollywood celebrities are talking about the late actor and the work that he has left the audience with. South Indian actor Rana Daggubati recently shared a digital sketch of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to pay his tribute. The illustration has been accurately created by Kuriakose Vaisian for Amar Chitra Katha, with intense eyes and a slight smirk. His name, occupation and year of death and birth have been mentioned on the left side of the portrait. Have a look at the illustration shared by Rana Daggubati here.

Amar Chitra Katha posted the portrait of actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with a long note on the filmography of the actor. They highlighted his versatility and films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. They also spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Chhichhore, was based on the pressure created on students by the Indian education system. The main message of the film was that all the attention should not be on the end result but rather on the efforts that go into it.

The official page of Amar Chitra Katha also highlighted the issue of mental health and how enough attention is not given to it. They put up advice for people who have been going through similar issues for quite some time now. The post encouraged people to reach out and speak about the issues that they have been facing in life. Have a look at the post put up by the official handle of the much-loved graphic book here.

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubati Instagram

