Sushant Singh Rajput's Workout Leaves Alleged Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Impressed

Sushant Singh Rajput recently uploaded a workout video which seems difficult to pull off. He could be seen doing his best at a studio where a portion of the room is covered in a mirror for a better workout session. One of the many people to be impressed by his efforts has been Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s intense workout session

Rumours about the relationship between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The suspicion has been growing strong amongst the fans as Rhea Chakraborty recently seemed very impressed by the workout video put up by Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video posted, he could be seen doing back clap push up which counts as an intense workout exercise. He could be seen going shirtless for ease with a pair of black shorts. He can also be seen wearing black shoes with a black cap to complete the workout look. In the workout session, he can be seen doing a push-up and rapidly clapping backwards to go back to the push-up position. A number of people can be seen appreciating his efforts in the comments section of the post. Rhea Chakraborty put up the “flames” emoticon to imply how attractive the video and the efforts in it are. Have a look at the video from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram with the comment here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s take on Panpsychism

Sushant Singh Rajput recently shared some insights into the concept of Panpsychism and how it is probably a real thing. He spoke about consciousness and its role in every being. He has also pointed out that the concept suits both scientists as well as philosophers. Have a look at the post made by Sushant Singh Rajput here.

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

