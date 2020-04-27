Sushant Singh Rajput Turns His Philosopher Mode On As He Ponders Over 'panpsychism'

The Chhicchore actor Sushant Singh Rajput has a philosophical side to himself and his captions for the majority of Instagram posts are proof. Rajput loves to pen down a heartfelt note and share several quotes of legends with his fans along with sharing any posts on social media. After revealing that he has been learning coding amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kedarnath actor turned into a philosopher as he pondered over '#panpsychism'.

Sushant shares the theory of panpsychism with fans on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the few superstars whose Instagram handle is quite intriguing and different from the others. Apart from sharing all things Bollywood, Rajput has a philosophical side to himself that reflects on his social media handles.

After revealing that he has been studying computer programming during the lockdown, the actor shared the theory of panpsychism with fans on his Instagram handle and expressed that it is indeed an interesting perspective for both science and spiritual enthusiasts.

Sushant Singh Rajput captioned the post writing, "What if consciousness is not something special that the brain does but is instead a quality inherent to all matter in the universe?

It is a theory known as “#panpsychism” and it is one interesting perspective indeed, for both science enthusiasts and spiritual alike.

Try Philip Goff's Galileo’s error for more on it:)

#consciousness #fabricofreality #panpsychism"

On the work front, after basking in the success of Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Rajput is all set to star in the Hindi remake of 'The Fault In Our Stars' titled 'Dil Bechara'. Alongside Rajput, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was expected to release in May 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus crisis, the official release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.

