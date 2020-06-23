Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rohini Iyer Gives Her Statement At Bandra Police Station

Bollywood publicist Rohini Iyer was called for questioning by the Bandra Police on Monday. As per a report in a news daily, she visited the police station on June 22, 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and they have since recorded a lot of statements.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput was not the first choice for 'Shuddh Desi Romance', did you know?

Rohini Iyer's statements recorded

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and publicist Rohini Iyer reached the Bandra Police Station on the morning of June 22 where the police have recorded her statement; she was there until the afternoon. The report also claims that yet another close associate of the late actor was summoned for their statement, but the police have not revealed their identity.

The police suggested that Rohini Iyer's statement shed light on Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life and her friendship with him. She was questioned for 9 hours by the police. Rohini Iyear's eulogy for Sushant Singh Rajput had become famous on social media. The publicist was very close to the actor and knew a lot about his personal life and struggles.

ALSO READ | 'Unacceptable': BJP MP Roopa Ganguly demands CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Rohini Iyer's emotional goodbye

Rohini Iyer's post on Instagram made all the readers emotional as the publicist posted a heartfelt note about Sushant Singh Rajput. In her post, she talked about how she is finding it hard to get some proper news related to him but all she can find are people using his name to promote themselves. She then shared about how he did not care about anyone's opinions and also hated phone calls and small talk. She wrote that Sushant had rejected the lobbies and parties and the industry was just a small part of his life. Iyer added:

You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda (sic)

In another long post, Rohini Iyer not only remembered him as a friend but also claimed that he was her 'special son'. She called him pure diamond and Mozart and then said that nobody deserved him as his intelligence was beyond belief. Here is the second part of her eulogy:

ALSO READ | Mahesh Bhatt slammed for insensitive tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput's viral video & more

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Before Rohini, Rhea Chakraborty, and Mukesh Chhabra, two other close associates and friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, were also summoned by the Bandra Police to record their statements as well. The police officials had also called Dr Kersi Chavda from Hinduja Hospital, who was treating Rajput for his depression. Sushant's house helps' statements have also been recorded. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

ALSO READ | When Kriti Sanon said Sushant Singh Rajput was a better actor than Varun & Tiger; see here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.