Sushant Wanted To Quit Bollywood And Take Up Farming In Coorg; Rhea Didn't Allow: FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput's case took a drastic turn after his father Krishna Kishore Singh lodged an FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. As Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by KK Singh, in it, he has also mentioned that the late actor wanted to swap Bollywood and go to Coorg to take up organic farming, but Rhea Chakraborty did not allow him to do so.

'Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to move to Coorg'

As per the FIR lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to quit his Bollywood career and venture into organic farming, along with his friend Mahesh. But Rhea Chakraborty did not allow the actor to do so and allegedly coerced him into staying. According to the FIR, she threatened to leak the medical reports of Sushant Singh Rajput in the media.

According to KK Singh, Rhea threatened the late actor that if his mental state is revealed to the world, he will not get any work and will be left jobless. The FIR also stated that Chakraborty took all the important documents, cash, credit cards and debit cards, their pin numbers, Sushant Singh Rajput’s medical reports, laptop, and jewelry and left his place, after Rajput lost a 'significant amount' of money. The FIR further states that Chakraborty also blocked the late actor’s number.

On June 8, 2020, his manager Disha Salian died after falling from a building in an apparent suicide. This reportedly led to further deterioration of Sushant Singh Rajput’s state-of-mind as it left him scared and worried. KK Singh also stated in the FIR that Sushant had called his sister during this time and he seemed very worried that he would be implicated.

As per the FIR, during the phone call, the late actor told his sister that Chakraborty may get him implicated in 'something serious'. The FIR further states that SSR's house staff was replaced by Rhea Chakraborty, with her own people. Also, it highlights that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account. The Bihar police has arrived in Mumbai as part of its investigation.

