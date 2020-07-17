Sushant’s Unfulfilled Dreams To His ‘khoobhiyan’; Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Late Actor

Mukesh Chhabra has debuted as a film director for Dil Bechara. However, he had been associated with Sushant Singh Rajput since his debut film, Kai Po Che! Mukesh Chhabra recently took to his Twitter handle and revealed details about the upcoming film Dil Bechara as he remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. He talked about how they met for the first time, then became friends and later they developed a brotherly bond.

Sushant's unfulfilled dream to share a stage with Ansel Eglort

Mukesh was asked about his dream to bring together Ansel Eglort (lead actor in Hollywood’s The Fault In Our Stars) and Sushant Singh Rajput on the same stage. Mukesh replied saying that it will remain an unfulfilled dream forever now. He tweeted that he had promised Sushant that he would make it happen. He also revealed that everyone was very happy when Ansel had tweeted about the film a year and a half ago.

यार वह मेरा सपना था लेकिन कहते हैं न कि हर सपना पूरा नहीं होता. मैं दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर लांच पर ansel elgort और सुशांत को एक मंच पर लाना चाहता था. यह मेरा सुशांत से वादा था. सब बहुत खुश हुए जब डेढ़ साल पहले ansel ने फिल्म के बारे में ट्वीट भी किया था. #Raghuvarta https://t.co/guUjEv8UtA — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 17, 2020

How did he meet SSR for the first time?

Mukesh Chhabra was asked where and how did he meet Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time. Mukesh revealed that Shobha Sant, a film producer had given him the reference of Sushant Singh Rajput. Chhabra met him for the first time for the auditions of Kai Po Che!

शोभा संत ने मुझे सुशांत के बारे में पहली बार बताया और फिर बाद में उससे मिलवाया था. मैं टीवी ज़्यादा नहीं देखता. और काय पो छे के ऑडिशन के सिलसिले में हमारी पहली भेंट हुई थी. मैं वर्सोवा में उससे एक कैफे में मिला था. फिर हम दोस्त और फिर भाई बन गए. #Raghuvarta https://t.co/YwGKW6xGe0 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 17, 2020

Mukesh's last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput?

Mukesh Chhabra was asked about his last conversation and meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput. The director revealed that on his birthday, May 27, the late actor had a long conversation with Mukesh. He further revealed that they often used to discuss the upcoming film.

How did Sushant Singh Rajput sign the film?

Mukesh was also asked as to how did Sushant get associated with the film. He replied saying that in 2017, Sushant had promised him that whenever Mukesh would make his first film, Sushant would work as the lead actor. Mukesh further said that probably it was because of the love and bond that they had developed during Kai Po Che! that when he offered Sushant Dil Bechara, he agreed to work in it immediately.

सुशांत 😔 ने 2017 में मुझसे वादा किया था कि आप जब भी अपनी पहली फिल्म बनाओगे तो मैं ही उसमें काम करूँगा. शायद काय पो छे का प्यार था मेरे लिए. जब मैंने उसे दी फाल्ट इन आवर स्टार्स के बारे में बताया तो वह तुरंत करने के लिए तैयार हो गया. बिना स्क्रिप्ट पढ़े. #Raghuvarta https://t.co/mqELU6t9qj — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 17, 2020

What qualities of Sushant made you feel that he would go a long way?

The director was then was asked which qualities of Sushant Singh Rajput made him believe that he would go a long way in the film industry. Mukesh Chhabra replied to this saying that Sushant had the charm, the dedication, the skills to perform, faithfulness, and sincerity. Mukesh Chhabra said that Sushant had all the qualities required to be a hero and go a long way.

एक हीरो बनने के लिए जो चार्म, डेडिकेशन, परफॉर्मेंस, ईमानदारी, सिंसियरिटी... वो सबकुछ उसमें था... उसका चार्म ही था जो इतने कम समय में इतना अच्छा काम वह कर गया. अभी होता तो वो और करता. #Raghuvarta https://t.co/QWcEVU8ctF — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 17, 2020

