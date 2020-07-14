'Sushant was invited for PM's swearing in; not part of meet with leader?': Roopa Ganguly

Roopa Ganguly has been among the prominent names to question the turn of events in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and asserted that he has ‘not committed suicide.’ The actor-Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament has been on a spree of sharing messages related to the late actor, highlighting his noteworthy qualities via pictures and videos, and highlighting details related to his death to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter. In her latest sets of tweets, Ganguly highlighted how Sushant was even invited for Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, but asked if he was not invited by the Bollywood team in another meeting with the leader that had gone viral for a selfie.

Roopa shared two moments from Sushant being present at PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in May last year. In one of them he is seated in the audience alongside Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar. In the other one, clicked backstage, he is also accompanied by Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Abhishek Kapoor, Aanand L Rai. She thanked the PM’s Office for having the 'brilliant, humble and positive’ Sushant at the event. She added that the PM was ‘always interested’ in brilliant, futuristic minds.’

Here are the posts

#sushant was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon'ble PM. However, he is not present in photographs of the meetings that happened before ,around December 2018?Was he there in these meetings?Who drew up these lists before? #cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/955WwPH0co — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 14, 2020

Ganguly was curious to know if Sushant was present in another meeting, where stars of the film industry had held discussions with the leader on various aspects of the industry in January earlier that year. The actor-politician asked if there were no pictures of Sushant, and if the media 'left him out' or he was too 'shy to be photographed.' She asked who organised the list of such meetings and expressed confidence that a ‘brilliant mind’ like Sushant would not be left out.

Who organized and coordinated such meets between our Hon'ble PM and a list of personalities from #Bollywood ?

Meeting the Hon'ble PM requires procedures and I'm sure a brilliant mind like him wasn't left out. Who organized this list?#cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput@AmitShah — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 14, 2020

However, Sushant was not present for the meet in January, which was attended by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Rohit Shetty and Ranbir Kapoor.

Thank u Hon’ble PM @narendramodi. All of us who had the incredible opportunity to interact with u today represent the world’s largest film industry & together we would love to inspire & ignite positive changes towards a transformative India. pic.twitter.com/7h99wifTph — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2019

Roopa Ganguly’s curiosity over the events comes in the wake of reports that Sushant was allegedly ‘boycotted’ by the big names of the film industry and reportedly ousted from films, factors that Mumbai Police is investigating at the moment to know if they played a role in his death. Ganguly had earlier claimed she had 'unfollowed people' as social media following of stars of film families dropped substantially in the wake of Sushant's death.

Meanwhile, Tuesday was marked by tributes to Sushant as his death completed one month. Apart from fans around the world lighting lamps and holding banners, even his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande penned notes for him.

