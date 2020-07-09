Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Probe In SSR's Death, Says 'I Won't Sleep Peacefully Until Then'

Roopa Ganguly has expressed her take on Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation and has made her stand clear. Roopa Ganguly, who is an actor, activist and a politician, took to her social media handle and has demanded a CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. She has further said that she will not leave any stone unturned to get CBI involved in the case.

Roopa Ganguly won't sleep peacefully until CBI investigates Sushant's death

Roopa Ganguly told a leading media portal that she blames the nepotism in Mumbai for what she thinks caused Sushant’s death. She further said that though nepotism is everywhere, in the Bollywood industry, it is on another level. Roopa Ganguly further told the portal that nepotism is inevitable, but unacceptable beyond a point. Roopa Ganguly told the portal that she will not sleep peacefully until a CBI inquiry is ordered into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans devastated and stirred a storm in the film fraternity. The actor was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai and the police stated that he died by suicide. However, numerous fans, friends and celebrities have been emphasizing that CBI investigates the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Fans of the actor have been pointing out that the circumstancial evidence do not add up to the conclusions the Mumbai Police has come to.

Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Fans have been pointing out certain mysterious events that took place before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Roopa Ganguly too has been constantly demanding CBI probe into the matter. Her social media handles are flooded with her raising questions about the actor’s untimely death. Check out some of her tweets below.

Yes we are going through extraordinary times, but he was a dreamer, fighter and an achiever. "Hum Dartey Nahin" jo bol sakta hain woh Zindegi se haar kaisey maan sakta hain?#cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput #RoopaGanguly@CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/JJQ4N7xq4M — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 9, 2020

He was always considered as 'bankable' actor.His previous films are a testimony of that. We see that again. So are we asking the right questions? Even now are we asking a right questions?

#cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput #RoopaGanguly @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/yv4RMfr1Ng — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 9, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film- Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is an upcoming romantic drama film which has been a topic of discussion ever since its trailer release. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of two cancer survivors and how they find a common way of looking at things. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and the story is based on a novel by John Green. It is also the official remake of the critically acclaimed film, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles.

