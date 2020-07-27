Sushant's Brother-in-law Reveals How 'twinkle In His Eyes Returned' After Mother's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been earth-shattering news for all his fans as well as his family members. Since the demise, Sushant’s family have been recalling old memories of the Kai Po Che actor on social media. After Sushant’s sister, while his sister Shweta Kirti Singh shared a throwback memory of his little brother on Instagram, his brother-in-law O. Singh also penned a beautiful memoir. The memoir narrated some beautiful and unknown incidents in the actor's life. While narrating the incidents, O.P Singh mentioned the depressing phase in Sushat’s life which was after his mother's demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law's role in helping actor to cop mother's demise

O.P Singh mentioned how Sushant was completely broken after the demise and how he was helped by the former to overcome the pain. Talking about the same, the IPS officer who is currently serving as the CP of Faridabad wrote, “Then came the year 2002. He lost his mother who he loved so dearly. It left him stunned and inconsolable. Turning his eyes away from the body, he hesitated for a while for the last rites. A child’s mind could not think of consigning a body, that he adored as his mother only a couple of hours ago, to flames. But he quickly gathered himself. His usual butter-face turned steely as he calmly lit the pyre. For weeks, his grins disappeared. Couplets for all reasons and seasons stopped coming forth. The very purpose of his life - to make his mother feel proud of him one day - seemed to have evaporated.”

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Youth Anthem In College Speaks About His Free Spirited Personality

Read: 'Dil Bechara Hua Tha Tab': Famous YouTubers Pay Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Adding, he wrote, “The best way to overcome grief is to allow oneself to be consumed by a big dream. To snap him back to his usual self, I took him around the city and pointed hundreds of billboards to him. I took him to the cinema halls and said, “Hold tight boy, you are going to be a big movie star one day. Your posters will be all over. Your visits will be the talk of the town”. The diversionary tactics worked. The grin returned and so did twinkles in eyes and spring in feet.”

Apart from this, O.P Singh also wrote about the youth anthem that was written by the Kedarnath actor during his engineering college days. The rother-in-law wrote that the youth anthem just spoke volumes about the free-spirited personality of the young actor. Explaining about the same, OP Singh wrote, “He got into the engineering college with spectacular ease. His sisters worried for him as they had heard lots of awful things about engineering colleges. He sailed through ragging famously, charming his determined tormentors with his trademark grin and wowing them with his fluid dancing moves."

"For fun, he gave home tuitions too. To avoid unwarranted attention from his wards, he sported loose-fitting kurta and thick-frame glasses and oiled his thick hairs profusely. To make up for the awfully-skewed gender ratio of his college, he joined a dance academy. Along with a chart to the top, he also started keeping in his pocket, what he called, his youth anthem,” he added.

Read: Mahesh Bhatt To Be Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Maharashtra Home Minister

Read: 'Wow': Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Pays Tribute By Creating His Face With Oreo Biscuits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.