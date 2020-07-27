Sushant Singh Rajput's youth anthem in college speaks about his free spirited personality

Even though actor Sushant Singh Rajput is not present physically, however his memories will always be cherished and preserved for lifelong. Amid all the debates that sparked on social media after the actor’s demise, Sushant’s brother-in-law O. Singh shared some unknown incidents that occurred in the life of the actor. O.P Singh penned a beautiful memoir that chronicles some unknown anecdotes from the actor’s life. In the memoir, O.P Singh renumerated the time when the actor had written his own youth anthem during his engineering days in college.

Sushant Singh Rajput's youth anthem

Explaining about the same, OP Singh wrote, “He got into the engineering college with spectacular ease. His sisters worried for him as they had heard lots of awful things about engineering colleges. He sailed through ragging famously, charming his determined tormentors with his trademark grin and wowing them with his fluid dancing moves. For fun, he gave home tuitions too. To avoid unwarranted attention from his wards, he sported loose-fitting kurta and thick-frame glasses and oiled his thick hairs profusely. To make up for the awfully-skewed gender ratio of his college, he joined a dance academy. Along with a chart to the top, he also started keeping in his pocket, what he called, his youth anthem.” At last, OP Singh wrote that Sushant’s on-the-go self-training in dancing and acting made him world-famous in less than six years.

Fatela jeb sil jayega, Jo chahega mil jayega. Apne bhi din aayenge chhote, Achcha-khasa hil jayega."

Meanwhile, as a part of Sushant Singh Rajput' s ongoing death investigation, the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, has also been summoned by Mumbai Police. He had been issued summons to be present for questioning, hours after it came to light that the manager of Karan Johar, the owner of Dharma Productions, had also been summoned. Another person to be linked to the case, with celebrities like Kangana Ranaut urging police to issue a summon, Mahesh Bhatt, too has been issued a summon in the case earlier on July 26. Apoorva has been associated with Dharma Productions since 2005. Sushant has worked in the Dharma Productions film Drive, that released on Netflix last year.

(Image credit: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram)

