Tribute for Sushant by Nepali artists leaves family touched; 'SSRians' plan Gujarat event

The tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput showed that he is still alive in the hearts of his fans, friends and family. People from across the world have conveyed their respects to the late star in various ways since his untimely demise on June 14. Some of the latest gestures involved a tribute from Nepali artists, and events in India that left his family members touched.

Tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Meetu Singh, Shweta Singh Kirti and his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti were overwhelmed with a performance by artists from Nepal. The band, that introduced themselves as Changa Productions, performed numerous of SSR’s popular songs like Jaan Nisaar, Kaafiraana from Kedarnath, Kaun Tujhe, Besabriyaan, Jab Tak from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Phir Kabhi from Raabta, Kal ki Baat Hai and Khairiyaat from Chhichhore and Manjha from Kai Po Che.

Reacting to it Meetu shared a lyrics from the song Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai, “Virane mein bahar laya tha tu, kal ki hi baat hai” (You had brought happiness during lonely times. It was just yesterday.) She asked, “How can I bring you back, Bhai?’ and that she was missing him terribly.

“Virane mein bahar laya tha tu, kal ki hi baat hai”. Kaha se layu aapko Bhai..Missing U terribly. A Musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput featuring various Artists from Nepal https://t.co/l18h0sulIF via @YouTube — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) November 22, 2020

Vishal Kirti wrote that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed this’ and added, ‘Thank You Nepal.’

A Musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput featuring various Nepalese Art... https://t.co/JiCdkeTFrq via @YouTube . Thoroughly enjoyed this. Thank You Nepal. — vishal kirti (@vikirti) November 22, 2020

SSR tributes in India

Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti conveyed her gratitude over a special rally held in Agartala in memory of Sushant.

At the same time, their family friend Smita Parikh gave her backing for a similar event in Gujarat, as a woman planned it. She hoped their voices reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the state.

Surat would you like to join me and Sunaina for a peaceful candle March in memory of our beloved @itsSSR pls connect with the below I’d let’s do it in Gujarat mara gujju bhai behno taiyaar thai jaavo modi jee ne hamari awaaz sunavi padse Su kaho chho? https://t.co/TB3MAIDJrH — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 22, 2020

Be it a special performance in Australia, traditional protest marches in New Zealand and rallies in various parts of the country and abroad, people have been raising their voices for ‘justice’ as the investigation into his death by CBI continues.

