Swastika Mukherjee Shares Unseen Dance Video With Sushant Singh Rajput; Watch

Actor Swastika Mukherjee recently took to her Instagram to share a beautiful video with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This video takes us back to the sets of Dil Bechara where Sushant is seen dancing with Swastika Mukherjee. Both Swastika and Sushant Singh Rajput is seen trying their hands at salsa to an old Bollywood classic playing in the background.

Swastika Mukherjee shared the video with an emotional note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-)...’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon”.

Swastika Mukherjee has been featured alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in two movies, Byomkesh Bakshy and Dil Bechara. Fans in huge numbers cherished some good old memories with Sushant Singh Rajput and also showered love on the video with heart and love emoticons. Take a look at this beautiful video.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput spotted in Sahil Vaid's 'Dil Bechara' BTS video; watch

About Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life.

Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads. Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film.

Also Read| Unseen Pic of the day: When Sushant Singh Rajput kneeled for a little fan; See photo

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his house-help. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident. The case is still under investigation. Police have been questioning Sushant's friends and family for the same.

Also Read| Reggie Miller reacts to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sporting his jersey in Dil Bechara

The actor's family in the recent past made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Swastika Mukherjee reacts with 'disgust' at 'Fake RIPs'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.