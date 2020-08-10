Sushant's Ex-flatmate Siddharth Gupta's Plea To The Late Actor Will Break Your Heart

Sushant Singh Rajput 's former roommate and TV actor Siddharth Gupta has shared an old memory with the late actor where Sushant can be seen wearing a yellow shirt and posing amid candles with a group of friends and his pet dog Fudge. Gupta has topped the photo with an emotional note in the caption for Sushant as he declared his participation in the digital protest with the tag #warriors4ssr. He wrote, "Come back. Even as a shadow, Even as a dream. 💔 #warriors4ssr #sushantsinghrajput"

Siddharth Gupta has dedicated several of his Instagram posts to Sushant as he is evidently bereaved at the loss of his dear friend. In another video shared by Gupta, the late actor can be heard explaining planetary positions to him. The video is captioned, "Didn’t sleep much last night. Kept looking up at the sky hoping i could see you in the thick traffic up there. I think I did. Miss you. 💔"

Siddharth had been a close friend of Sushant's and had spent some good times with him. On the day of the actor's unfortunate demise, Gupta had posted a series of pictures and videos to bid adieu to his "alien friend" as he wrote a heartwrenching note in the caption to express his pain.

"Can not describe the pain. You will stay in me forever. See you on the other side my Alien brother. Till we meet again on a starry starry night in a different world with unending possibilities 💔", wrote Siddharth Gupta as he shared many of their memories together.

Developments in Sushant's death case so far

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. After over 40 days of probe by Mumbai Police, the Patna registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, as Sushant’s father accused them of abetment to suicide, embezzlement and more.

The CBI has now taken over the case and registered an FIR against Rhea and others, after the Bihar government, citing non-cooperation from Mumbai Police, wrote to the Centre on it. The Enforcement Directorate also questioned Rhea, her brother, and others in connection with the money-laundering case stemming from the charges in the FIR.

