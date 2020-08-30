Rhea Bought Drugs Without Ever Using In Her Life?: Sushant's Brother-in-law Says 'hogwash'

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law refuted Rhea Chakraborty's claim about the late actor's usage of marijuana and her apparent innocence, calling Rhea's version 'hogwash'.

Rhea, in her slander campaign against Sushant in a recent interview, had claimed that the late actor had the habit of consumption of marijuana while categorically stating that she did not indulge in any such habits. A series of chats accessed by Republic Media Network also showed Rhea's conversation with Jaya Saha - where the former was asked by the latter to slip in four drops of a drug into Sushant's drink. Rhea, however, claimed that she did so at Sushant's behest and that she had never consumed drugs.

Penning a blog post, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that despite Rhea's claim that it was Sushant who was using the banned drug and not her, she and 'her stooges' had been caught red-handed for procuring marijuana and cited the leaked chats with an alleged drug dealer as evidence. Further, Sushant's brother-in-law asked what kind of partner procured drugs for their loved ones, pointing out that Rhea did so while claiming that she has never been under the influence of drugs. In conclusion, Vishal Kirti said that such behavior of Rhea could mean only two things - either the accused (Rhea) was pushing drugs on Sushant, thereby proving the charges in the FIR pressed by KK Singh, or it was the Rhea herself who was doing the drugs, meaning that she has lied.

Rhea in hot water over drug links

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will meet a unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has also filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty, sources said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the CBI is expected to question Rhea about the drug angle on her third day of interrogation at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Sources said that the CBI is looking at a wider drug nexus connected to Bollywood, same as the NCB.

Based on Siddharth Pithani’s revelations, CBI believes Rhea was indirectly linked with a drug cartel that caters to Bollywood clients and knows about its operation, sources informed Republic Media Network, adding that the quizzing of a person named Gaurav Arya will throw more light on this matter.

Sources also said that Rhea never used to procure the drugs and marijuana directly, and that Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Keshav were tasked to do the job of procuring. The network of drug dealer 'Chinku Pathan' in South Bombay and another individual by the name “Immaa” operating in Andheri-Juhu are being probed.

On Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger.

