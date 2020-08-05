Sushant Death Case: After SC Hearing, Family Lawyer Says 'investigation Will Continue'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh, in his address to the media after stepping out of the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the hearing of Rhea Chakraborty's petition, expressed his satisfaction with the order given by the apex court. He echoed Supreme Court Justice's words that it was wrong to forcefully quarantine Vinay Tiwary as he added that Bihar Police will continue the investigation until CBI takes over the case. The apex court has ordered for continuation of the investigation in accordance with the law.

Read | 'Asked to pressurise Rhea': Mumbai DCP who got Sushant's family's Feb warning surfaces

Singh went onto state that the investigation is only possible in response to the FIR filed at Patna as there was no FIR filed by Mumbai Police. He claimed that the CrPC clearly states that any investigation takes place only after an FIR is filed. "According to me, FIR could be filed in Patna as even the convenience of the complainant (Sushant's father KK Singh) is considered", he said.

Read | Mukesh Chhabra shares throwback video of Sushant from 'Dil Bechara' script reading session

Vikas Singh once again took a dig at Mumbai Police stating, "There has been no crime according to Mumbai Police. they are trying to save someone. I hope that after the Supreme Court hearing they will cooperate with Patna Police till the CBI takes charge of the investigation. If they don't cooperate, then we will have to inform Supreme Court of the same." He shared that he told the Justice that Mumbai Police has been involved in destroying the evidence.

Read | Mumbai police urges public to share information on Disha Salian's death after SC deadline

Further citing that the post-mortem report may have been "fudged", he claimed that Mumbai Police have no evidence that Sushant committed suicide. "When the family reached, Siddharth Pithani had brought the body down from the ceiling. The distance between the ceiling and the bed is also in question, because the body was hanging diagonally. If the body was straight, it would have touched the bed. Most importantly, why was the body taken to Cooper hospital for postmortem whereas Leelavati hospital is close by?", said Vikas Singh to the media.

Read | SC gives Uddhav govt 3 days to submit Sushant death probe details; no protection for Rhea

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.