Fadnavis Calls Out Uddhav Govt's Reluctance To Transfer Sushant Case Probe; Gives Option

As the Maharashtra Government has refused to hand over the investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Central Agencies, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has opined that the Enforcement Directorate can register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) since Sushant's father claims in his FIR that funds of Sushant to the tune of 15 crore were siphoned off by Rhea Chakraborty before he died.

There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast @dir_ed ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 31, 2020

BJP Chief Whip in Maharashtra Ashish Shelar on Thursday also raised suspicion on the nature of the investigation by Mumbai Police. Shelar took to Twitter and raised several questions concluding that innocent people are being questioned while the actual suspects are being kept out of the investigation.

Disturbing facts, unanswered Qs & twists in #SushantSinghRajput case!

Dabbang dir alleges money laundering in Bandra Bhai's NGO, but police silent !

Director spared, clueless CEO/manager grilled !

Social media chatter says Yuva leader pullin strings?? (1/2) — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) July 30, 2020

Home Min gives daily briefing, instead of Police PRO !

Sister says she took girlfriend name, Mum Pol says NO !

Father says crores missing frm bank a/c

Girlfriend wants CBI probe, but Min says NO !

Innocent questioned, suspects ignored ?

CBI probe is MUST ! (2/2) — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) July 30, 2020

Bihar Police's parallel probe

The Bihar Police is running a parallel investigation after the FIR filed by Sushant's father with them. The Bihar Police has decided to investigate all those who were connected to the late actor. So far the Bihar Police has taken statements of Sushant's psychiatrist and his friend Mahesh Shetty. The police will also probe the common friend of Sushant and Rhea, Siddharth Pithani who is currently in Hyderabad.

While the psychiatrist said Sushant stopped taking his prescribed medicines and his advice since February, Mahesh Shetty has made shocking revelations that Rhea and her mother changed his staff, including Sushant’s full-time bodyguard even after Shushant wanted to retain them, according to sources. Besides, Mahesh Shetty also said that Sushant used to reset his phone every time he spoke with his friends or sister as Rhea never wanted him to get in contact with his friends or family members. The Bihar Police is likely to make Mahesh Shetty the prime witness in their investigation and is also interrogating all those connected to the late actor to make a strong case, upon which an elaborate list of questions will be prepared for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, according to sources.

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. While the Mumbai Police was quick to declare it a case of suicide, the case is getting murkier by the day with shocking revelations including financial angle has come up in the case. Besides, many have pointed out several loopholes and laxity in the investigation on the part of Mumbai Police, raising suspicion on the possibility of either vested interest or a possible attempt to save the culprits. Despite the growing discontent towards Mumbai Police and raging demand for the case to be transferred to Central agencies, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has outright refused to handover the case to CBI.