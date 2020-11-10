Sushant's friend Ganesh seeks PM's help for Arnab Goswami's release, plans 3-city protest

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had been hailed for his intense movement in the ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ campaign. Those involved in that movement are now coming out in support of him as he is spending his 7th day in custody after being arrested on November 4. One of those ‘SSRian’ was the late actor’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who has now posted a video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help.

Sushant’s friend Ganesh seeks help for Arnab Goswami

Taking to Twitter, Ganesh Hiwarkar posted a video where he was seen holding a placard with ‘Release Arnab now’ and ‘ImwithArnab’ written on it. The choreographer said, “Honourable Prime Minister, we have deep love and trust on you. The progress that we have made under your leadership has been great, that had not been seen before.” “So, I want to request that such injustice is being done to such a big journalist. He is saying, ‘My life is in danger’ and that he is not even being allowed to meet his lawyer. And if people see this injustice, they will lose faith on law and order.” He continued, “This is not right. With our faith in you, we request you to raise your voice and please arrange for his release.”

My dearest prime minister @narendramodi Ji it’s very necessary to release Arnab sir soon cause it’s a big question now,if it’s illegal things happened wid reputate famous press reporter than what about common man of India

So pls release Arnab cause now it’s question on Indian law pic.twitter.com/CX4KPz7bvm — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) November 10, 2020

Ganesh Hiwarkar, who had participated in a protest to demand justice for Arnab Goswami, also revealed that he planned a three-city protest. From Wednesday, he has planned protests in Delhi, Kolkata, and Patna.

Ganesh Hiwarkar had previously led numerous movements in the same cities for Sushant Singh Rajput. He had been vociferous and frequently tagged PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in that movement.

Be it Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members like Shweta Singh Kirti or friends like Smita Parikh, ‘SSrians’ have been a strong force in raising their voice against the ill-treatment of Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami arrested

Amid the Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami was arrested, assaulted, and dragged from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Raigad Police arrested him, after re-opening a 2018 abetment to suicide case. He was taken to Alibaug where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court for interim bail, which after three days of the hearing, was rejected on Monday. The development came after he was taken to the Taloja jail under controversial circumstances and his revelations from the police van that he was assaulted led to a huge uproar.

While the HC allowed him to approach the Sessions Court, in the latest development, he has moved the Supreme Court challenging Bombay High Court's order dismissing his plea for interim bail.

