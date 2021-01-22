Sushant's fans have special gestures at Mount Blanc on birth anniversary, celebs send love

It was an emotional day for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput as they celebrated his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday. The day was marked as ‘Sushant Day’ as ‘SSRians’ paid tributes to the late actor in various ways. Right from fans gathering at his residence in Mumbai to celebrities giving musical tributes, SSR’s legacy was honured immensely.

Tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput

The day was marked by celebrity reactions, like a throwback pictures shared by his sisters, co-stars and an unseen video posted by his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Tributes continued to pour in throughout the day.

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly wrote that Sushant always dwelt in the ‘hearts and minds’ of people as she wish a happy birthday to ‘beta’.

21st January it is.

In our hearts and minds, you always dwell.

Happy Birthday Beta@itsSSR #SushantDay #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/9wPx6w2IEb — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) January 21, 2021

Singer Armaan Malik honoured Sushant by sharing how much everyone missed him, and crooned the song Jab Tak, which had been rendered in his voice for the latter’s movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Happy birthday Sushant, we’ll always miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xc3EqIflbC — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 21, 2021

Pritam posted videos of the songs he has composed for Sushant, which included Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai and Khairiyat from Chhichhore and Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan from Raabta. Terming it some of his favourite songs, he hoped that Sushant’s soul rests in peace.

Sharing some of my favourite songs that I made for Sushant...https://t.co/9e82Qi44rHhttps://t.co/bneybD8cQIhttps://t.co/VXETgucDbi

May the heavens bless your soul with peace#SushantSinghRajput — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) January 21, 2021

Sushant’s cousin Niraj Kumar Singh, who is a Member of Parliamenet from Bihar, wrote, "Sushant, my brother, you will always be alive in our hearts".

Meanwhile, Sushant’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar led a virtual concert by organining dance and other events in Sushant’s name. Other knows ‘SSRians’ like his family friends Smita Parikh and Nilotpal Mrinal were also present.

TRIBUTE TO SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT ON HIS SPECIAL BIRTHDAY #SushantDay https://t.co/9OFwcimhlM — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) January 21, 2021

Many fans also landed at his residence in Mumbai, Mount Blanc in Bandra and paid their tributes by holding up his pictures, posters and kept flowers and candles.

The moment outside Mount blanc.. candles n cakes for our @itsSSR bringing in his birthday with so many ssrians, pure love it is, for the only divine soul, keep shining and smiling my friend... sky is also not the limit for you .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZXDo2tFAOy — 🦋ꜱᴍɪᴛᴀ ᴘᴀʀɪᴋʜ - ꜱꜱʀ 🦋 (@smitaparikh2) January 22, 2021

Stronger than ever united 🔱 https://t.co/eu9iNCFGi8 — 🦋ꜱᴍɪᴛᴀ ᴘᴀʀɪᴋʜ - ꜱꜱʀ 🦋 (@smitaparikh2) January 22, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away at his residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. His family members too penned emotional tributes, right from sisters Priyanka, Shweta and Meetu and his nieces also remembered him with fond memories.

A highlight had been a $35,000 fund in Sushant’s name that a applicant could use to study astrophysics at UC Berkeley.

