Sushant's Father's FIR Alleges Rs 15 Cr Was Taken From His Account, 'Rhea Used His Card'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station. Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by KK Singh. In the FIR, among other things, is it alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the last year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him.

Sushant's father demands investigation

Moreover, Rajput's father in the FIR also stated that all of Sushant's finances should be investigated. The FIR further read that Sushant Singh's father demands a probe into all his bank accounts and also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty withdrew money using Rajput's card. KK Singh stated that he wants the police to investigate Sushant's bank accounts to check if Rhea has taken out money from his account with the help of her family and friends.

Moreover, KK Singh also alleged that his suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy by Rhea'. In the FIR, he stated that Rhea 'befriended Sushant to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood' and added that 'she wanted to grab his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his'. Sushant's father stated that his son wanted to quit the film line and get involved in organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh but Rhea threatened Sushant and objected to his plan. The statement in the FIR read that Rhea threatened Sushant that if he left for Coorg, she will hand over his medical reports to the media and prove he has mental health issues.

Sushant's family lawyer talks to Republic TV

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer spoke to Republic TV. He alleged that Rhea Chakraborty did not let Sushant talk to his father. He further said, "One-two times when KK Singh called on Sushant's bodyguard's number, even that was turned away." Sushant's family lawyer alleged, "The complete control of the mind can only be taken if the family is cut off."

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Patna police has arrived in Mumbai for investigation. The case against Rhea has been lodged under various sections of IPC. That includes 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

