Sushant's Sis Shweta Presents 'DreamsOfSSR' Campaign, Says 'Bhai Alive Through His Dreams'

Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in the fight for justice for the late actor and has also actively initiated various campaigns on social media as a tribute to her brother. Her latest tweet expresses gratitude to all 'SSRians' or fans of Sushant's on Twitter and Instagram for standing strong as she lauds their efforts for helping her fulfill Sushant's dreams - ones found in his diary after his death.

Shweta shared a video on Twitter announcing the 'DreamsOfSSR' campaign as she wrote that her 'Bhai' will always be alive through his dreams. She called the initiative by the 'extended family' - Sushant's fans - "a great way to celebrate a great life".

What a great initiative by the extended family! 🙏 Bhai will always be Alive in us through his dreams...because we are going to live them! 🙏🔱🙏 SSRians will make #DreamsOfSSR A Reality! What a Great Way to celebrate a Great Life! pic.twitter.com/op9yoOdUQI — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 16, 2020

She also posted a tweet earlier calling the 'Flag4SSR' campaign a "huge success" and shared that more than 2 lakh people from around the globe participated and showed their support.

What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe 🌏 I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive! 🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/4R2TGMonLw pic.twitter.com/FbZwASlD0I — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 15, 2020

Earlier, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal had shared another initiative called 'Plant 4 SSR'. In this, all fans have to grow a plant and share about it on social media. Director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant's friend Mahesh Shetty took to their Instagram handle to join many others by planting in memory of their late friend. “More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen," Sushant's sister Shweta informed.

#Plant4SSR 11th our of 50 dreams - 1000 plant - can we all do on 14sept morning time 8 am to 12 pm and fulfil his one dream - take selfie with plant and send and evening Flag4SSR - let us achieve all his 50 dream . Pls confirm and circulate — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) September 4, 2020

Earlier, Shweta has led numerous other initiatives, like ‘Justice for Sushant’, ‘CBI for SSR’, ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’, to keep tributes pouring in for the late star. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as the prime accused.

