Sushant's Sister Reveals 'Flag 4 SSR' A Huge Success; Smita Parikh Moved By One Netizen

After Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti started 'Flag 4 SSR' initiative a few days back, she has called the campaign a "huge success" as "more than 2 lakh people" have participated from all over the globe. "I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Sushant's friend Smita Parikh shared a video of a college student from Kolkata who participated in the 'Flag 4 SSR' campaign who is "doing his bit for #Justice for SSR".

'Flag 4 SSR a huge success'

"I am so touched by his single-handed initiative. Love all SSRians for their efforts and support," she said. People from the USA, Canada, Israel, Nepal, South Africa and India have shared flags demanding justice for the actor.

Earlier, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal had shared another initiative called 'Plant 4 SSR'. In this, all fans have to grow a plant and share about it on social media. Director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant's friend Mahesh Shetty took to their Instagram handle to join many others by planting in memory of their late friend. “More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen," Sushant's sister Shweta informed.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. While Mumbai Police termed it as ‘suicide’, intense movements led by fans and celebrities played a part as Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The CBI, along with ED, and NCB are currently probing various angles of the case, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty jailed by NCB till September 22 over her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

