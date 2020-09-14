Sushant's sister & Ankita Lokhande get emotional on 3 months of death, back initiatives

June 14 was the day when the death of Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans, friends and family in tears. The date ‘14th’ seems to be reminding all his well-wishers of the unfortunate event, but they have been planning special initiatives to honour SSR’s legacy. His sister Shweta, former co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and many others came together by penning emotional posts on the completion of three months of his death on Monday.

Sushant’s near and dear get emotional on 3 months

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted that it had been 90 days since her ‘Bhai left his physical body.’ She shared a music video named Josh-E-Jahaan to honour and celebrate his ‘ever-felt presence’ in their life.

It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives🙏❤️🙏. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand https://t.co/nTAfTcPm2E — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 14, 2020

The video featured some of the best moments of SSR’s life after becoming a actor, that included him enjoying on aircrafts, dancing, performing intense exercises, spending time with his dog Fudge and sisters, apart from numerous initiatives held across the nation and abroad, seeking justice for the late star.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh also shared the music video, and shared how 14th was back to ‘haunt’ them forever, as she sought answers on ‘who took him away.’

A musical tribute for our sushant its 14 th again which will haunt us forever we all wanna know why and who took him away ? Ssrians keep the josh on our path is not cakewalk together we shall #Flag4SSR #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice https://t.co/afQMPxpMNW — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 14, 2020

Shweta shared numerous other initiatives being held in Sushant’s memory in the run-up to the third month of his demise. #FeedFood4SSR, #Plants4SSR, #Flag4SSR #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand were some of these movements.

#Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand was also backed by Ankita Lokhande as she remembered her Pavitra Rishtra co-star. The Manikarnika star wrote that while time goes on, the memories of the ‘dearest ones’ could not be forgotten. She wrote that Sushant will always 'remain in our thoughts', along with the hashtag ‘it's already 3 months today.’

Time flies fast .

Life goes on at its own pace

But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones.

You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant . #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick pic.twitter.com/Ij452X02Qk — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 14, 2020

One of the other initiatives , #Plants4SSR was also celebrated with fervour a day before and Shweta claimed over 1 lakh plants were planted as part of the initiative, as per 11th dream of Sushant’s '50 dreams' list, where he wanted to plant 1000 trees.

More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. 🌏 #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/o7Gh88OeQd — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. While Mumbai Police termed it as ‘suicide’, intense movements led by fans and celebrities played a part as Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The CBI, along with ED, and NCB are currently probing various angles of the case, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty jailed by NCB till September 22 over her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

