Sushant's Brother-in-law Quashes 'SSR Not Close To Family' Claim; Gives 5 Instance

Providing yet another proof of Sushant Singh Rajput's relation with his family, the late actor's brother-in-law has given a timeline of Shweta Singh Rajput's visit to India. Penning a blog post, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti recalled the time when Shweta left him in America to visit her brother in India. He said that his account is an appreciation of the strength of the Singh Rajput family bond that he has witnessed over the years.

Starting from 2014, he said that, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti canceled her summer ticket and rushed to India at short notice in 2014, to attend a family function after hearing that Sushant would attend it too. He said that in 2015, Shweta visited Sushant in Ranchi where he was shooting for the movie MS Dhoni. Shweta has also tweeted about it. He then said that in 2017 they all spent time with Sushant.

It was Oct of 2016,Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre.I was so proud of him & so excited that I took the first plane I got, to reach India and celebrate Bhai’s success together ❤️#MissUBhai #GodGiveMeTheStrength pic.twitter.com/cKE9EKlzd0 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 3, 2020

Vishal Kirti added: "In 2016, it was decided that the entire Singh Rajput family would watch the movie MS Dhoni together. Again at very short notice, Shweta made a 3-day trip from the US to India, just to watch the movie together as a family and celebrate Sushant’s success. She spent 2-days flying and 3-days in India with the entire family. Can you imagine the jetlag?"

Narrating the Chandigarh story yet again, Sushant's brother-in-law said that in January 2020, she left at 'short notice' after being informed that Sushant is visiting Chandigarh, but she was not able to meet the late actor. " Alas, he was under such circumstances that she didn’t even get to meet him and by now everyone knows why," he said.

Quashing the unsubstantial claims of Rhea, Sushant's brother-in-law also added that it hurts me when aspersions are cast on Sushant's wonderful family. "It’s sad that she won’t be making such trips anymore (the happy ones, prior to 2019) because the shining star of the family is gone. How many families can claim such dedication and it hurts me when aspersions are cast on a wonderful family like Sushant’s," he said.

NCB raids Rhea's & Samuel's residences

In a massive update on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence who is accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after the development, NCB also raided Samuel Miranda's residence. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) entered the fray in the Sushant death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed them that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics. The agency has apprehended drug dealers who were allegedly in contact with Rhea's brother Showik.

