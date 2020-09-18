Sushant's Sister Meetu Singh Shares Artwork Of Mother & Brother, Says 'lost Them Too Soon'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been a strong setback for the industry in many unfathomable ways and more so, for his family which includes his father and four elder sisters. His elder sister Meetu Singh has expressed her pain of losing her only brother through her Instagram stories on Friday with a fan-made art. She shared a colorful sketch of Sushant and their mother, who had passed away in 2002, and captioned it with an emotional note.

Meetu Singh wrote that her mother was a "source of energy" while her brother was her "pride" and bemoaned the fact that she "Lost them too early". She added further that she's "Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss."

Earlier this week, Sushant's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to her social media handle to declare that she is going off social media for 10-days to 'heal from the pain'. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore." [sic]

She further said, "Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain." [sic]

She has been at the forefront in the fight for justice for the late actor and has also actively initiated various campaigns on social media as a tribute to her brother. Shweta has led numerous other initiatives, like ‘Justice for Sushant’, ‘CBI for SSR’, ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’, to keep tributes pouring in for the late star. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as the prime accused.

