Grand event for Sushant Singh Rajput in Australia leaves sister Meetu 'extremely stirred'

It has been hard for fans, friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput to come to terms with his untimely death. The ‘SSRians’ have been dealing with the pain after recalling his fond memories, giving him tributes and many also by venting out at the investigating agencies probing his death. Recently, the late actor was given a grand tribute in Australia, that left his sister Meetu Singh emotional.

Tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput in Australia

Non-resident Indians and even people without any roots to India have participated in numerous initiatives to raise their voice for ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput and paying him respects. Be it the United States of America, United Kingdom or New Zealand, the movement had received support from across the globe. In the latest gesture, a grand stage show was arranged in Perth with a big crowd basking in SSR's memories in an open ground.

In a video that has emerged online, one can see women dancing to the title track of Dil Bechara, which is Sushant’s last film, that released after this death. With the words ‘Yaadein’ (memories) on the screen behind them, and they wrote that he was ‘forever in our hearts.’

The crowd was seen paying tributes by holding their mobile phone flashlights.

They also played a video of his life journey, right from Engineering roots to success in Bollywood. This gesture was after a group in New Zealand had given him a tribute with a traditional dance.

Reacting to the video from Down Under, Meetu wrote that she was ‘extremely stirred’ to witness the ‘impassioned tribute’ for Sushant. She also wrote that ‘wherever he is’, he would be ‘greatly touched by this gesture.’ She also used hashtags like 'SSR Awaits Justice’, ‘SSR Warriors’ and ‘No Sushant No Bollywood’.

Extremely stirred to see this impassioned tribute for Sushant. I am sure wherever he is, he would be greatly touched by this gesture.#SSRAwaitsJustice #SSRWarriors #NoSushantNoBollywood #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/XXAhXuCVzb — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) November 21, 2020

A few days ago, Meetu had similarly shared her delight on the various gestures to honour Sushant on Diwali, like making rangolis of him and lighting diyas in his name.

Overwhelmed by the love showed by all the SSRians for our brother. This keeps the dazzling light of humanity alive within each one of us and I cannot emphasize enough on it’s importance. Extremely touched and forever grateful.#TrueSSRians pic.twitter.com/a9qckT4lAw — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) November 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Meanwhile, in the latest update, the Enforcement Directorate that had been probing the allegations of financial fraud against Rhea Chakraborty and other accused, has sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary government. They have sought co-operation and help in the investigation regarding a Rs 17 crore suspicious missing payment. The Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the case, but without making any major update in the last few weeks.

