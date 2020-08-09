Sushant's Sister Shweta Silences Shiv Sena's Attack On Arnab Goswami's Probe Coverage

As the ruling party of Maharashtra - Shiv Sena - made a deliberate attempt to attack Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for the coverage on Sushant Singh Rajput case and for raising questions against CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has hailed 'the real hero'. Taking to Twitter, Kirti appreciated the efforts made by Arnab Goswami in leading the coverage of Sushant's death case and bringing out the aspects that were being overlooked in the Mumbai Police's probe.

'Sharad Pawar called me': Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena on Sunday via its mouthpiece Saamana has attacked Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief. As serious revelations have come to fore via Republic's investigations in the case and questions have been raised on the probe done by Mumbai Police in the matter even in the Supreme Court, Sena has chosen to insist it's a 'stunt' by BJP. Moreover, the Saamana editorial has laughably alleged that it is the BJP that is attempting to shame the Udhhav Thackeray government and has led the protest march for Sushant's justice, via media.

Making a massive disclosure, Saamana editor Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dialed him after hearing Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's 'attack' on CM Uddhav. He claimed that Pawar told him that using 'abusive language' against Maharahstra's CM will not send a good message and inquired 'what is the government doing'. Raut further alleged that the motive behind the TV coverage of Sushant's case is to defame the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Rhea summoned by ED; MVA govt hires Singhvi

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate continues with its investigation on the financial angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has grilled Rhea Chakraborty's brother more eighteen hours. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, who went to the ED office at 12.30 PM on Saturday left the Mumbai's Ballard Pier office of the central agency at 6.40 AM on Sunday. A day earlier, ED had interrogated Rhea and her former business manager Shruti Modi, her CA Ritesh Shah for over nine hours. Moreover, ED has summoned Rhea once again on Monday.

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray-led government will be represented by top Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sources told Republic, in the petition by Rhea seeking transfer of case filed by Bihar Police in Patna on the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. The Maharashtra government on Saturday also filed a reply to the Supreme Court and has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea are 'tainted by afterthoughts'. The Supreme Court will hear the case on Tuesday.

