What A SHAME!: Sushant's Sister Outraged At His Vilification In Rhea Chakraborty Interview

After expressing outrage at a television news channel for giving a platform to accused Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has slammed his shocking typecasting and vilification entailed in the sympathy interview for Rhea. Taking to Twitter, Shweta slammed the questions asked to Rhea and said, 'What a SHAME!!!'

"You and Sushant in this relationship went to Europe together. What happened there that Sushant's health started deteriorating? You were there with him since April, since when did you come to know that maybe Sushant is suffering from depression or some kind of a mental problem possibly called Bipolar disorder,?" Rhea is asked in the promotional clip of the interview that has generated significant outrage for the platform given to the prime accused.

Shweta, in an earlier tweet, had said it would be an “utter disgrace” to the people of India should the interview air on a national platform. Naming the news channel that has been promoting an interview with Rhea Chakrabarty, Shweta said that it will be a “slap on the face of 130 crore Indians” who are fighting for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta also appealed to the Central Government that the prime accused in Sushant’s death case should not be permitted to do “publicity stunts”.

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, in a fresh and significant development, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Thursday reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai where interrogations by the CBI in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are in progress for the 7th straight day. Showik reached the CBI base at 9:54 am.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has come across a narcotics angle amid its probe into any financial irregularities in the death case of the late actor had grilled Showik multiple times for hours. At the time that Showik entered, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant were at the DRDO guest house where they are being grilled.

NCB to summon Rhea

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty first as it enters the fray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, investigating Rhea's use and deals in narcotic substances. Sources told Republic TV that an NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the case and is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. Sources also added that officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to all people related to this. Showik had been prominent in the chats of Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs that had been accessed by Republic.

